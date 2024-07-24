Emergency response exercise July 27, 2024 at Mountlake Terrace Sound Transit station

Sound Transit to hold emergency response exercise at MLT Station

Photo courtesy Sound Transit

Sound Transit and local emergency responders will stage a Federal Transit Administration–required Safety and Security Certification Exercise to test the system readiness of the 1 Line extension to Lynnwood. Sound Transit and local emergency responders will stage a Federal Transit Administration–required Safety and Security Certification Exercise to test the system readiness of the 1 Line extension to Lynnwood.





Portions of the exercise may be visible to riders, including volunteer victims with simulated injuries, and emergency vehicles and responders.



The exercise will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 10am – 2pm at the Mountlake Terrace Station, 6001 236th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA.



This full-scale exercise will be conducted in collaboration with South County Fire and Shoreline Fire Department.





Sound Transit will simulate an emergency scenario that involves a light rail train derailment near Mountlake Terrace Station.





We will not be closing any traffic lanes to facilitate this exercise.







