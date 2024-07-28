North Seattle resident graduates from Pacific University

Sunday, July 28, 2024

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (July 26, 2024) - 
Daytona Danielsen of Seattle, Washington graduated in Spring 2024 from the College of Arts & Sciences at Pacific University in Oregon with a Master of Fine Arts in Writing degree.

Celebrating 175 years of purpose, Pacific University is Washington County, Oregon's only comprehensive university. 

With undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry, Pacific inspires its 3,600 students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world. 

The No. 1 private research institution in the Northwest, Pacific serves its communities through campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, and Eugene; healthcare clinics throughout the Portland area and through 34,000 alumni pursuing lives of purpose globally.


Posted by DKH at 10:31 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  