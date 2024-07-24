Special Joint Shoreline / Northshore Board of Commissions RFA Planning committee meeting notice

Wednesday, July 24, 2024


SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA

PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on August 19, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.

The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.

DATE: August 19, 2024
TIME: 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department
Station 61 Public Conference Room
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133

To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82682950797?pwd=MFVub0ZXMjJRY0xMRDRSM2hsMC9VZz09

Meeting ID: 826 8295 0797
Passcode: 492609
Dial by your location: 1 253 215 8782

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
July 23, 2024


Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  