Special Joint Shoreline / Northshore Board of Commissions RFA Planning committee meeting notice

SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA





PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on August 19, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.DATE: August 19, 2024TIME: 5:00 p.m.LOCATION: Shoreline Fire DepartmentStation 61 Public Conference Room17525 Aurora Avenue NorthShoreline, WA 98133To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.Meeting ID: 826 8295 0797Passcode: 492609Dial by your location: 1 253 215 8782Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantJuly 23, 2024