Special Joint Shoreline / Northshore Board of Commissions RFA Planning committee meeting notice
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA
PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on August 19, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.
The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.
DATE: August 19, 2024
TIME: 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department
Station 61 Public Conference Room
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82682950797?pwd=MFVub0ZXMjJRY0xMRDRSM2hsMC9VZz09
Meeting ID: 826 8295 0797
Passcode: 492609
Dial by your location: 1 253 215 8782
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
July 23, 2024
