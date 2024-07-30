195th pedestrian bridge to close for up to three weeks for renovation

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Photo by Johanna Pollit

Sound Transit will be closing the NE 195th St pedestrian bridge for restoration. The closure is expected to begin on Thursday, August 1, 2024 and last for approximately three weeks. 

This work is weather-dependent, and the duration of closure may change.

The pedestrian bridge will be closed for 3 weeks.
Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to detour to 185th overpass.

There will be no access for pedestrians or cyclists during this closure. They are advised to use crossing routes at NE 185th St.

Crews will be working on the east side of the NE 195th St pedestrian bridge, and the bridge will be closed on both sides.


