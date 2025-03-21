Shorecrest student awarded $10,000 / year UW Presidential scholarship
Friday, March 21, 2025
|Photos courtesy Shoreline School District
The University of Washington Seattle recently visited the Shorecrest High School Career Center to present the prestigious UW Presidential Scholarship—an award of $10,000 per year—to Beza Mersa!
Along with this honor, Beza has also earned direct admission into the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering.
This is an incredible achievement, as only about 20 students are selected out of 70,000 applicants each year. Shorecrest is fortunate to have had a recipient in back-to-back years!
Shorecrest College and Career Counselor Mario Orallo reports:
Mimi Tô, UW’s admissions counselor assigned to SC, presented the award alongside Jenny Breed (Beza’s counselor), Robert Goenen & Kelli Haines (Beza’s teachers), and Principal Towe.Beza's mom was present and excited to cheer on her daughter! With UW admissions decisions rolling out in the coming weeks, we take a moment to recognize Beza’s dedication and hard work. Please join us in celebrating this well-earned honor!
