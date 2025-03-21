Shorecrest student awarded $10,000 / year UW Presidential scholarship

Photos courtesy Shoreline School District

The University of Washington Seattle recently visited the Shorecrest High School Career Center to present the prestigious UW Presidential Scholarship—an award of $10,000 per year—to Beza Mersa! The University of Washington Seattle recently visited the Shorecrest High School Career Center to present the prestigious UW Presidential Scholarship—an award of $10,000 per year—to Beza Mersa!

This is an incredible achievement, as only about 20 students are selected out of 70,000 applicants each year. Shorecrest is fortunate to have had a recipient in back-to-back years!





Shorecrest College and Career Counselor Mario Orallo reports:





Mimi Tô, UW’s admissions counselor assigned to SC, presented the award alongside Jenny Breed (Beza’s counselor), Robert Goenen & Kelli Haines (Beza’s teachers), and Principal Towe.

Beza's mom was present and excited to cheer on her daughter! With UW admissions decisions rolling out in the coming weeks, we take a moment to recognize Beza’s dedication and hard work. Please join us in celebrating this well-earned honor!





Along with this honor, Beza has also earned direct admission into the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering.