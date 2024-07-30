Public Hearing before LFP City Council August 8, 2024
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
City of Lake Forest Park
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2024 - 7:00 P.M.
WASHINGTON INITIATIVE 2117 CONCERNING
CARBON TAX CREDIT TRADING
The City of Lake Forest Park City Council will consider whether to adopt a resolution supporting or opposing Washington Initiative 2117 concerning carbon tax credit trading on the general election ballot. The City Council seeks public input for and against the initiative.
The initiative would repeal the 2021 Washington Climate Commitment Act (CCA), a state law that provided for a cap and invest program designed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 95% by 2050. The cap and invest program sets a cap on the total carbon emissions in the state. Businesses with emissions exceeding 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year must purchase allowances equal to their allowed greenhouse gas emissions. The cap and invest program was designed to allow businesses that reduce emissions to sell their remaining carbon emission allowance permits to other companies, thereby incentivizing companies to lower their emissions.
The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s regular meeting on August 8, 2024. The meeting will begin at 7:00 P.M., and the public hearing will commence thereafter. The public hearing will be held in person at the City Council Chambers. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.
Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on the date of the hearing. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at (206) 368-5540 prior to 5:00 pm on the date of the meeting.
Matt McLean
City Clerk
July 29, 2024
