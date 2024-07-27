Recall: Boar's Head meats
The Seattle Times U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar’s Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths across 13 states.
"The Boar’s Head recall of over 200,000 pounds shipped nationwide applies to meats sliced at a deli counter, not prepackaged meats.
"It includes a number of multi-pound packages stamped with an Aug. 10 sell-by date, including bologna, garlic bologna, beef bologna, beef salami, Italian Cappy-style ham and Extra Hot Italian Cappy-style ham.
"Also included is Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat and Eat, with a sell-by date of Aug. 15."
The outbreak was first reported in Maryland but the company recall is nationwide.
