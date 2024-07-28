Ben & Jerry’s ice cream available at Shoreline Place this summer

The Ben & Jerry's van is parked by the new buildings at Shoreline Place. Enter from Westminster Way, headed toward Town & Country Market. Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Ben & Jerry's super premium ice cream is available this summer at a Shoreline Place pop-up trailer. The trailer is a cute retro VW bus, and it is located near the newly constructed buildings across the parking lot from Town & Country market.





It will be open from 1:00 to 8:00pm most days this summer serving up waffle cones of your favorite Ben & Jerry’s flavors.



The pop-up is locally owned by longtime Shoreline residents and community builders Lance and Moria Blair.





The Blairs are new Ben & Jerry’s franchisees with locations in the Green Lake neighborhood of Seattle and in Gig Harbor.





They can also bring the amazing ice cream to your event or party through their full-service ice cream catering business.









Can we get a shop in Shoreline?

“Shoreline no longer has an ice cream scoop shop, and we would love to fix that by opening a permanent Ben & Jerry’s location,” said Lance Blair.

Do your part to bring a scoop shop to Shoreline.

Eat ice cream!

In order to do that, the corporate franchise office needs to be convinced Shoreline can support a location.

Strong sales at the pop-up this summer would help make the case!







