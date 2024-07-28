Ben & Jerry’s ice cream available at Shoreline Place this summer

Sunday, July 28, 2024

The Ben & Jerry's van is parked by the new buildings at Shoreline Place. Enter from Westminster Way, headed toward Town & Country Market. Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Ben & Jerry’s super premium ice cream is available this summer at a Shoreline Place pop-up trailer. The trailer is a cute retro VW bus, and it is located near the newly constructed buildings across the parking lot from Town & Country market. 

It will be open from 1:00 to 8:00pm most days this summer serving up waffle cones of your favorite Ben & Jerry’s flavors.

The pop-up is locally owned by longtime Shoreline residents and community builders Lance and Moria Blair. 

The Blairs are new Ben & Jerry’s franchisees with locations in the Green Lake neighborhood of Seattle and in Gig Harbor. 

They can also bring the amazing ice cream to your event or party through their full-service ice cream catering business. 


Can we get a shop in Shoreline?
“Shoreline no longer has an ice cream scoop shop, and we would love to fix that by opening a permanent Ben & Jerry’s location,” said Lance Blair. 
Do your part to bring a scoop shop to Shoreline. 
Eat ice cream!

In order to do that, the corporate franchise office needs to be convinced Shoreline can support a location. 

Strong sales at the pop-up this summer would help make the case!


Posted by DKH at 1:59 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  