Learn about new nursing facility building at Fircrest Open House July 31, 2024
Event Details:
- Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024
- Time: 5:30pm to 7pm
- Location: Fircrest Residential Habilitation Center, 15230 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, in the Activities Building, Building #67.
The open house will welcome community members to view plans for the new facility, meet the staff, and learn about the services to be provided. Attendees can ask questions about the project and engage with DSHS officials, Anchor Health Properties (developer), and Kiewit Construction (contractor).
Project Information:
The Fircrest Nursing Facility project will be a new three-story, 120-bed nursing facility in approximately 130,000 square feet. The building will be built with Person-Centered Care to promote choice, purpose, and meaning in daily life.
As per the pre-design study, the new facility includes:
- Private and semi-private bedrooms with adjacent toilet and bathing facilities
- Shared common areas and dining rooms
- Meeting and multi-purpose rooms for resident recreation, therapy, activities, and operations
- Individual and shared spaces for program managers and nursing, custodial, and maintenance staff
- Storage space for an abundance of equipment and supplies, including wheelchairs and laundry carts
- Access to outside porches, patios, and serene gardens
- Staff and visitor parking with canopy structures for photovoltaic panels
- Upgraded site utilities to include water system improvements
- Funding for street/sidewalk improvements as required by the City of Shoreline
- A new, separate 6,400-square-foot laundry facility to support the entire Fircrest School program
