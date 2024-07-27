Learn about new nursing facility building at Fircrest Open House July 31, 2024

The Department of Social and Health Services is holding an Open House to show the details for a new nursing facility building to be built in the Fircrest Residential Habilitation Center in Shoreline. ( see our previous story on the project

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Time: 5:30pm to 7pm

Location: Fircrest Residential Habilitation Center, 15230 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, in the Activities Building, Building #67.

Private and semi-private bedrooms with adjacent toilet and bathing facilities

Shared common areas and dining rooms

Meeting and multi-purpose rooms for resident recreation, therapy, activities, and operations

Individual and shared spaces for program managers and nursing, custodial, and maintenance staff

Storage space for an abundance of equipment and supplies, including wheelchairs and laundry carts

Access to outside porches, patios, and serene gardens

Staff and visitor parking with canopy structures for photovoltaic panels In addition, the project will include:

Upgraded site utilities to include water system improvements

Funding for street/sidewalk improvements as required by the City of Shoreline

A new, separate 6,400-square-foot laundry facility to support the entire Fircrest School program

Event Details:The open house will welcome community members to view plans for the new facility, meet the staff, and learn about the services to be provided. Attendees can ask questions about the project and engage with DSHS officials, Anchor Health Properties (developer), and Kiewit Construction (contractor).Project Information:The Fircrest Nursing Facility project will be a new three-story, 120-bed nursing facility in approximately 130,000 square feet. The building will be built with Person-Centered Care to promote choice, purpose, and meaning in daily life.As per the pre-design study, the new facility includes: