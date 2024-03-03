Public hearing for Fircrest nursing facility “Grudgingly Accepted” by some

A rendering from the Fircrest plan shows the proposed nursing facility that has drawn criticism





Since then, the population has declined to about two hundred residents thanks to advances in rights for people with disabilities that moved people out of isolated institutions and helped parents support family members at home.



Some of those residents now live in the Fircrest nursing facility in the northwest quadrant of the campus in six Y-shaped buildings dating from the 1960s. These structures do not meet current seismic codes according to the plan and virtually everything needs to be replaced including heating, plumbing and electric.









A locked gate separating Fircrest from Hamlin Park could be removed under the plan.

According to the According to the proposed plan , the chapel and its surrounding forest will be preserved and a new network of trails will connect the chapel to Hamlin Park to the north. Currently, access to Hamlin Park is blocked by locked gates, preventing Fircrest residents and caregivers from waking north into the 80 acre forested park. The plan also includes badly needed sidewalk and bicycle lane improvements along 15th Ave NE to the west and NE 150th St to the south.



A study in 2023 recorded 2,258 significant trees within the Master Development Plan boundary. It is unclear at this point which trees will be retained: the plan says a minimum of 60% of significant trees will be retained while city staff are recommending that 80% of trees be retained.





The Fircrest Master Development Plan does not include the southwest quadrant of the campus where the COVID testing site was located during the height of the pandemic. On a typical Saturday afternoon, the noisiest thing on the peaceful campus is the Eastside Off-Leash Dog Area located in the southeast quadrant of the campus. The city currently has a month-to-month lease to use the site which is expected to end when dog parks at Ridgecrest Park and James Keough Park funded by the 2022 Park Bond open. According to the proposed plan , the dog park will be redeveloped into commercial or office space and will include publicly accessible open space.The Fircrest Master Development Plan does not include the southwest quadrant of the campus where the COVID testing site was located during the height of the pandemic.











proposed amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan would rezone that parcel which is owned by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). A bill ( House Bill 2003 ) that would provide tax exemptions to incentivize affordable housing on DNR owned lands is on the way to the Governor’s desk after sailing through the House and Senate with broad bipartisan support in this year’s legislative session. State Representative Cindy Ryu has championed a proposal for an affordable housing development on the parcel.

A controversial 120-bed nursing facility is also planned that would replace the dangerously aging “Y buildings”.Originally a Naval Hospital during World War II, the site was used as a tuberculosis sanatorium before Fircrest opened in 1958. By the middle of the 1960s Fircrest was home to over a thousand residents with mental and physical impairments.