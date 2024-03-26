Third Place Commons Breakfast Auction preview: Get your tickets today
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Growing Our Community Garden annual fundraising breakfast is just about a week away on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
That means time is running out to get your tickets for the return of this popular community event.
A lively, fast-paced auction will once again be the highlight of the event, helmed by the one and only Ken Carson, longtime field host for the Seattle Sounders FC (and the Seahawks before that), heading up the fun!
Arts lovers will find plenty to love in this year’s auction, including a two-hour private event performance from the Upbeats Jazz Trio as well as tickets to some fabulous nights out from both the Fifth Avenue Theatre and Village Theatre.
Of course, in the year when the Friends of the Community Award honorees are none other than Roz Bird and the Secret Gardens of LFP Garden Tour Committee, you know there’s going to be a Gorgeous Garden Bundle on offer!
This year’s bundle includes gift cards from Sky Nursery and Westlake Ace Hardware, a two-hour consultation from professional landscape designer Colette Highberger, and naturally, two tickets to the garden tour.
If the colors of a blooming garden make your heart sing, you won’t be able to resist artist Meenakshi Sinha’s beautiful work, “A Garden for You and Me” (36” x 36”, acrylic paint on stretched canvas).
In fact, you can bring this glorious garden home today if you don’t want to risk being outbid. Just buy it now for $500 by sending an email to Third Place Commons Executive Director Amy Whittenburg.
If you love a good meal, you’ll be delighted with a bevy of bundles spotlighting many of the best eateries in Lake Forest Park, Bothell, and Edmonds. And wine connoisseurs will be sharpening their corkscrews in anticipation of taking home the half-case of assorted red wines from the Kevin White Winery.
Looking for an adventure close to home? Why not bid on the Amped Adventure Electric Bike Rentals, the Town Center Experience Bundle, or the awesome Kenmore package featuring a Kenmore Air Flightseeing voucher and a delicious dinner at The Guest House? Or even closer to home, go on a grand adventure in your mind with a fabulous gift card from our friends at Third Place Books.
And if this hectic world has you tied up in knots, you’ll definitely want in on the Self-Care Package featuring a private pilates session from Pilates Northwest, a private yoga session from Moyo Yoga, and a gift certificate from A Better Day Salon.
As always, the big event will also feature a delicious breakfast courtesy of Honey Bear Bakery, live music, and the great company of friends, neighbors, and local business and community leaders.
Best of all, proceeds of the breakfast and auction provide vital operating funds for the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and other programs of Third Place Commons. So don’t wait!
Get your tickets here for the Growing Our Community Garden Annual Community Breakfast on Thursday, April 4th at The Commons on the upper level of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
Third Place Commons – a vibrant and welcoming community gathering place for friends and neighbors from throughout North King County – is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that creates real community in real space by hosting hundreds of free events each year and presenting the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market from May to October. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
