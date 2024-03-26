Helmet distribution will protect kids on Shoreline’s streets thanks to one woman on a mission
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
|Meridian Park PTSA volunteers help ensure bike helmets are fitted correctly
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
At Meridian Park Elementary on Thursday morning, a class of remarkably well behaved kindergartners lined up to get their very own free bike helmet.
At Ridgecrest elementary on Monday, parents from the PTSA worked efficiently to make sure the helmets fit safely on the heads of the excited recipients.
The safety events were thanks to a “proud product” of Shoreline schools, Lake Forest Park resident Schuyler Peters, who is on a mission to get bike helmets onto the heads of more children.
|Schuyler Peters and the Ridgecrest PTA project leader pose at the helmet fitting event.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Shorecrest graduate and third-year law student at Seattle University, published a paper arguing that the decision of the King County Board of Health to repeal its bike helmet law “was a missed opportunity to face the broader issue of discriminatory enforcement head on.”
In her studies, she heard from medical professionals concerned that the law’s repeal could cause harm to kids who crash while riding bikes without helmets.
|Drew Swanner and his team from Children's partnered with Schuyler to obtain funding, purchase a thousand helmets, train PTA volunteers and help fit helmets to children at Meridian Park and Ridgecrest. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
She decided to take action and connected with Seattle Children’s Hospital which helped get funding from Panda Express's Panda Cares program for the program.
“And this is not only a one-time event, but rather will become a staple in these schools so that when new students arrive, helmets inevitably crack, or when students outgrow them, a new helmet will be there -- free of charge,” she said.
Altogether, the program brought over one thousand helmets to students at Ridgecrest and Meridian Park who wanted them.
“Creating awareness about bike safety and providing protective gear for children while on wheels is important and impactful work. I see children riding their bikes around many of our neighborhoods, and I'm so grateful for this partnership to help keep them safe!" said Superintendent Susana Reyes.
Shoreline School District publishes School Walking Route maps to guide kids safely to schools while on foot but still has a long way to go before completing its bicycle plan and vision.
The Ridgecrest Safe Routes to School Project is nearing completion on 165th.
|A map from the city’s Comprehensive Plan Transportation Element shows dashed lines where bike safety improvements are needed along with solid green lines for existing safe bike routes
And the city will soon begin making safety improvements along Meridian from 155th to the Meridian Park campus.
But the city is still working to secure funds to complete the 175th corridor project, which will bring bike lanes and pedestrian improvements to the busy road that runs along the north side of the Meridian Park campus.
On Monday April 15, 2024 the city will hold a public hearing on its Transportation Improvement Plan - the six-year roadmap for what transportation projects Shoreline will fund (and not fund).
