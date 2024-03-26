Helmet distribution will protect kids on Shoreline’s streets thanks to one woman on a mission

Meridian Park PTSA volunteers help ensure bike helmets are fitted correctly

Photo by Steven H. Robinson By Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat





At Meridian Park Elementary on Thursday morning, a class of remarkably well behaved kindergartners lined up to get their very own free bike helmet.





Schuyler Peters worked alongside PTA volunteers to fit helmets for students at Ridgecrest Elementary. She said "As a student myself, this experience really has been unforgettable, and it has shown me a multitude of avenues one can take to make change--even when disappointed by legal decision making." Photo by Steven H. Robinson

At Ridgecrest elementary on Monday, parents from the PTSA worked efficiently to make sure the helmets fit safely on the heads of the excited recipients. At Ridgecrest elementary on Monday, parents from the PTSA worked efficiently to make sure the helmets fit safely on the heads of the excited recipients.





The safety events were thanks to a “proud product” of Shoreline schools, Lake Forest Park resident Schuyler Peters, who is on a mission to get bike helmets onto the heads of more children.