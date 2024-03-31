Direct file your income tax - webinar on Tuesday, April 2, 2024



The office of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, along with Washington State's Taxpayer Advocate, is hosting a webinar to present on and answer your questions about the IRS Direct File Pilot program.









"I’ve advocated for the American people to have free tax filing services since the 117th Congress, and I am grateful for the IRS and the Biden administration’s rollout of the Direct File program that will greatly benefit hardworking families across Washington State. "





WHAT: IRS Direct File Pilot Webinar

WHEN: Tuesday, April 2nd from 6:00-7:00pm

WHERE: Zoom link will be provided upon RSVP



If you have any questions, please contact Jayapal's local office at 206-674-0040.





Thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS Direct File Pilot program was launched to provide eligible taxpayers in Washington State — one of only 11 states with access — with the ability to file their tax returns online for free directly with the IRS.