Direct file your income tax - webinar on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024


The office of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, along with Washington State’s Taxpayer Advocate, is hosting a webinar to present on and answer your questions about the IRS Direct File Pilot program.

Thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS Direct File Pilot program was launched to provide eligible taxpayers in Washington State — one of only 11 states with access — with the ability to file their tax returns online for free directly with the IRS.

Rep. Jayapal says,

"I’ve advocated for the American people to have free tax filing services since the 117th Congress, and I am grateful for the IRS and the Biden administration’s rollout of the Direct File program that will greatly benefit hardworking families across Washington State. "

Please RSVP to reserve your spot.

WHAT: IRS Direct File Pilot Webinar
WHEN: Tuesday, April 2nd from 6:00-7:00pm 
WHERE: Zoom link will be provided upon RSVP

If you have any questions, please contact Jayapal's local office at 206-674-0040.


Posted by DKH at 4:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  