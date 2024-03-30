Cozy Mystery Con April 14, 2024 at Third Place in Lake Forest Park
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Cozy Mystery Con!
A celebration of all things Cozy Mystery
Sunday April 14, 2024 from 3 - 6pm, Lake Forest Park intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
Third Place Books, the Third Place Commons, and Kensington Books are proud to present Cozy Con West, a gathering for all things cozy mystery!
15 authors join us for a casual Sunday afternoon of games, signings, panels, author speed dating, and snacks. Each guest will receive a swag bag and surprise gifts. RSVP is required, but this event is free and open to the public.
RSVP here
