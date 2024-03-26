A very busy week for Shoreline Fire - 336 calls
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
- Aid - 165
- Medic - 99
- Cardiac Arrest - 7
- Mutual Aid (with other fire departments) - 6:
- 3 were cancelled enroute,
- 2 Aid calls and
- 1 fire at the Family Fun Center that has been closed down.
- MVC (Motor Vehicle Collision) Aid - 7
- MVC Rescue - 2:
- 1 vehicle vs parked car, taken by Aid to local hospital,
- 1 multi vehicle collision resulted in 3 going to hospital with minor injuries.
- AFA (Automatic Fire Alarm) - 16
- Appliance Fire - 1
- Flooding - 1
- Haz - 3 (faulty CO alarms) *replace every 7 years
- Natural Gas - 2 commercial
- Service Calls - 3 (water heater leak, hydrant hit, unknown fluid leak)
- Smoke Haze in the Area - 2
- Smoke Burn Complaint - 5
- Structure Fire - 6
- 3 extinguished upon arrival,
- 1 chimney,
- 2 residential working fires
- Vehicle Fire - 1
One at 1:50am at the 19800 block of 47th Ave NE. Upon our arrival, smoke was throughout the area coming from multiple windows and under the eves. We stopped the fire quickly containing it to one room upstairs. Working smoke alarms woke them up!
The second was at 1:30pm at the 2400 block of NE 145th.
Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke present throughout the home. The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes.
*For both fires, there were no reports of injuries to residents or firefighters.
--Shoreline Fire Department
