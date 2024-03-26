A very busy week for Shoreline Fire - 336 calls

Photo by Wayne Pridemore From last Sunday March 17 to Sunday March 24, 2024 Shoreline Fire had 336 calls! From last Sunday March 17 to Sunday March 24, 2024 Shoreline Fire had 336 calls!

Aid - 165

Medic - 99

Cardiac Arrest - 7

Mutual Aid (with other fire departments) - 6:

3 were cancelled enroute,



2 Aid calls and



1 fire at the Family Fun Center that has been closed down.

MVC (Motor Vehicle Collision) Aid - 7

MVC Rescue - 2:

1 vehicle vs parked car, taken by Aid to local hospital,



1 multi vehicle collision resulted in 3 going to hospital with minor injuries.

AFA (Automatic Fire Alarm) - 16

Appliance Fire - 1

Flooding - 1

Haz - 3 (faulty CO alarms) *replace every 7 years

Natural Gas - 2 commercial

Service Calls - 3 (water heater leak, hydrant hit, unknown fluid leak)

Smoke Haze in the Area - 2

Smoke Burn Complaint - 5

Structure Fire - 6

3 extinguished upon arrival,



1 chimney,



2 residential working fires

Vehicle Fire - 1

Photo by Wayne Pridemore Both of our Residential Working Fires were on March 22, 2024 Both of our Residential Working Fires were on March 22, 2024

One at 1:50am at the 19800 block of 47th Ave NE. Upon our arrival, smoke was throughout the area coming from multiple windows and under the eves. We stopped the fire quickly containing it to one room upstairs. Working smoke alarms woke them up!





The second was at 1:30pm at the 2400 block of NE 145th.

Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke present throughout the home. The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes.



*For both fires, there were no reports of injuries to residents or firefighters.



--Shoreline Fire Department







