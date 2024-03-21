Shoreline Short Short Film Festival screens 12 films April 13, 2024

The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community.





Each film ranges between 3 - 13 minutes. All films are unrated and may contain some adult content. Viewer discretion advised.



The Shoreline Community College Theater is wheelchair accessible.







Standard ticket $25

35 Anniversary ticket $35

VIP ticket $50 (includes two drink tickets, one popcorn, and one candy

Student $25 with current student ID

Prices are for online purchases. Prices at the door may be priced slightly higher.







