Shoreline Short Short Film Festival screens 12 films April 13, 2024

Thursday, March 21, 2024

The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community.

A program of 12 selected films will be screened at the Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N on April 13, 2024. Doors open at 5:30pm and program starts at 6:30pm

The films voted Best Picture and People's Choice will each take home $1,000 and a campy Sasquatch Award!

Each film ranges between 3 - 13 minutes. All films are unrated and may contain some adult content. Viewer discretion advised.

The Shoreline Community College Theater is wheelchair accessible.

  • Standard ticket $25
  • 35 Anniversary ticket $35 
  • VIP ticket $50 (includes two drink tickets, one popcorn, and one candy
  • Student $25 with current student ID
Prices are for online purchases. Prices at the door may be priced slightly higher.


