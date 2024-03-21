Shoreline Short Short Film Festival screens 12 films April 13, 2024
Thursday, March 21, 2024
A program of 12 selected films will be screened at the Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N on April 13, 2024. Doors open at 5:30pm and program starts at 6:30pm
The films voted Best Picture and People's Choice will each take home $1,000 and a campy Sasquatch Award!
Each film ranges between 3 - 13 minutes. All films are unrated and may contain some adult content. Viewer discretion advised.
The Shoreline Community College Theater is wheelchair accessible.
- Standard ticket $25
- 35 Anniversary ticket $35
- VIP ticket $50 (includes two drink tickets, one popcorn, and one candy
- Student $25 with current student ID
Prices are for online purchases. Prices at the door may be priced slightly higher.
