KCSO: This week's drug bust

On March 22, 2024, SET teams from Precinct 4, Burien Police Department , and Shoreline Police Department conducted a joint operation involving a drug trafficker who was distributing narcotics from Mt. Vernon to Lakewood. This investigation involved several warrants and hours of surveillance, which resulted in the following:Approximate street value: $445,360.00





We also want to thank the professionals at our King County Sheriff's Office Communications Center for helping us to coordinate this effort.

Our SET team knows every Fentanyl pill, and every ounce of illegal narcotic that makes it into our evidence room is a life saved. They, along with every deputy (human or dog) at KCSO, are dedicated to enhancing the safety of our community and its members. Thank you for trusting us to do so.





