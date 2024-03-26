Spectrum: Exploring the Range of the Human Voice vocal recital April 7, 2024 at Richmond Beach Congregation Church



Spectrum: Exploring the Range of the Human Voice

A VOCAL RECITAL BY MIRIAM GNAGY, SOPRANO, AND FRIENDS









Program to feature:

Come Scoglio - from Mozart’s Cosi fan tutti

Nocturne for the Breathless

The Ballad of Jane Doe - from Ride the Cyclone

Featuring opera, art song, and contemporary works, from Mozart to Brandi Carlile: Come hear the striking leaps and coloratura in Mozart's famous aria, Come Scoglio, from his opera, Cosi fan tutti. Miriam is joined by pianist Dwight Beckmeyer; tenor and pianist Kaelee Bolme; and backing vocalists Katie Skovholt, Erin Gabriel, David Horton, and Danny Szydlo!





Stay as we progress into more contemporary art songs, including a new work titled, Nocturne for the Breathless, written by living composer Logan Essex (Hahn) - a piece written in response to Covid-19 – featuring artfully crafted word painting with exquisite poetry by Alexandra Smerenka.









Mark your calendar for this wonderful hour of music with Miriam and friends at Richmond Beach Congregational Church!



Miriam Gnagy, soprano, and friends



Sunday, April 7, 2024 - 2pm

Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177

Free - with donations gratefully accepted ($20 suggested)



Donations collected at this performance will be shared between the Designated Fund for Music at RBCC and S.T.A.N.C.E., the Seattle Trans and Nonbinary Choral Ensemble.



As we move into the final pieces of the concert we will feature several works from musical theater! You won't want to miss The Ballad of Jane Doe, from the show Ride the Cyclone. Listen as Jane soars high into the ethers, lamenting why no one remembers who she is.

Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from piano quintet to barbershop.





Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a newcomer eager to explore the talents of your community, let the Recital Series at RBCC be your destination for memorable musical encounters.











Accomplished local soprano Miriam Gnagy (and friends) will present "Spectrum: Exploring the Range of the Human Voice" - a recital of art song, aria, and contemporary music showcasing the vast range of the singing voice—from works that showcase a wide tessitura, to various styles of singing, and depths of human emotion.