Spectrum: Exploring the Range of the Human Voice vocal recital April 7, 2024 at Richmond Beach Congregation Church
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Spectrum: Exploring the Range of the Human Voice
A VOCAL RECITAL BY MIRIAM GNAGY, SOPRANO, AND FRIENDS
Accomplished local soprano Miriam Gnagy (and friends) will present "Spectrum: Exploring the Range of the Human Voice" - a recital of art song, aria, and contemporary music showcasing the vast range of the singing voice—from works that showcase a wide tessitura, to various styles of singing, and depths of human emotion.
Miriam is joined by pianist Dwight Beckmeyer; tenor and pianist Kaelee Bolme; and backing vocalists Katie Skovholt, Erin Gabriel, David Horton, and Danny Szydlo!
Program to feature:
Featuring opera, art song, and contemporary works, from Mozart to Brandi Carlile: Come hear the striking leaps and coloratura in Mozart’s famous aria, Come Scoglio, from his opera, Cosi fan tutti.
- Come Scoglio - from Mozart’s Cosi fan tutti
- Nocturne for the Breathless
- The Ballad of Jane Doe - from Ride the Cyclone
Stay as we progress into more contemporary art songs, including a new work titled, Nocturne for the Breathless, written by living composer Logan Essex (Hahn) - a piece written in response to Covid-19 – featuring artfully crafted word painting with exquisite poetry by Alexandra Smerenka.
As we move into the final pieces of the concert we will feature several works from musical theater! You won’t want to miss The Ballad of Jane Doe, from the show Ride the Cyclone. Listen as Jane soars high into the ethers, lamenting why no one remembers who she is.
Mark your calendar for this wonderful hour of music with Miriam and friends at Richmond Beach Congregational Church!
Spectrum: Exploring the Range of the Human Voice
Miriam Gnagy, soprano, and friends
Sunday, April 7, 2024 - 2pm
Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
Free - with donations gratefully accepted ($20 suggested)
Donations collected at this performance will be shared between the Designated Fund for Music at RBCC and S.T.A.N.C.E., the Seattle Trans and Nonbinary Choral Ensemble.
Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from piano quintet to barbershop.
Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a newcomer eager to explore the talents of your community, let the Recital Series at RBCC be your destination for memorable musical encounters.
