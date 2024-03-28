Easter Gathering at The Practicing Church

Easter Gathering 10:00a | Easter Egg Hunt 11:30a | Brunch 12:00p









Join us for Easter! Amid a world of turmoil, celebrate that there is hope in the midst of despair, life in the midst of death, and that darkness gives way to the dawn! So get on your dancing shoes and come on out for an Easter paaaartaaaay!!!











We will worship together, play together and eat together! Mimosas, spiral ham and scalloped potatoes are on the menu! Everyone is welcome! For more info, contact info@thepracticingchurch.org or visit us at www.thepracticingchurch.org

If you’ve been longing to reclaim your faith in authentic community to embody love in the neighborhood, you might find our faith community a fit. We meet in a home in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood and share life together as we seek to follow Jesus in deep listening, creative liberation, radical hospitality, and embodied practice.