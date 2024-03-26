Seed Starting with Michelle Rau at Dunn Gardens April 13, 2024
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 1 - 3pm at Dunn Gardens 13533 Northshire RD NW Seattle, WA 98177
In this class we will discuss what needs to be considered when starting your own plants from seed. From vegetables and flowers to woody plants, we will cover the basics to get growing on your own. Learn about the materials best used, how to source seeds and time sowing to get the best results.
There will be a variety of seeds to choose from, with basic materials that you’ll need to step out and grow a beautiful garden. In this class you will have the chance to sow your own seeds, take them home and watch them grow!
Our instructor for this class is Michelle Rau. She is a horticultural educator, plant nerd, and all-around hoot. With 10 years of experience in horticulture, she offers a unique perspective on plants, and how to identify and care for them. She is a Certified Professional Horticulturist, ISA Certified Arborist, and Associate Faculty Member at Edmonds College."
Register here
Members $35 | Not-Yet-Members $45
