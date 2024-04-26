Break-in and assault in Richmond Beach leads to suspect arrest in Edmonds









Police arrived within minutes but the suspect was already on her way to the home of a different relative, in North Lynnwood.Snohomish Police responded to that home but she was not there.It was thought that the suspect was headed for Swedish - Edmonds hospital.Edmonds Police searched the parking lots and found the suspect's occupied car in the north Yellow lot.She was taken into custody at gunpoint. Shoreline PD responded to Edmonds and took custody, returning the suspect to detectives at Shoreline PD.Suspect was booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Felony Assault. She most likely will be charged with Assault 1 with 72 hours--Reporting by John Slomnicki