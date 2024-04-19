Empowering community members to restore their watersheds



Applications are now being accepted for Community Action Training School (CATS), a free, all-ages, program that will guide participants through a robust series of classes and field experiences focusing on scientific, social, cultural, and political issues important to watershed health and salmon recovery.













CATS is funded by the King County Flood Control District and WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Board, as well as a generous donation by the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe.



For more information





During this summer course, participants will join Mid Sound in seven classroom sessions and four field experiences where they will hear from community members, non-profit organizations, and local and Tribal governments to learn about the work being done throughout the watersheds.