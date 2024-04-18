Travels with Charlie: Strolling and Rolling Around Volunteer Park

Story and photos by Gordon Snyder





If you haven’t been there lately, put this park on your list. It's in the upper section of Capital Hill at 1247 15th Ave E, Seattle WA 98112





When you arrive, you’re greeted with an amazing photo point framing the Space Needle.

When you turn around there’s the Seattle Asian Art Museum for exploration.





Wandering down the walkway, you come across a real Seattle Gem. The Volunteer Park Conservatory. It is full of plants that will delight everyone.





I’ve been there many times, but, of course, not with Charlie today. Be sure to go inside and get lost with plants.





As we continued strolling around, we pass the old Water Tank. This is the water supply built in the early days. You can go inside and climb the stairs to the top and catch some great views.





Nothing like rolling in the grass after strolling Volunteer Park





Time to head home. Stop for a moment and catch a great view of the Cascades and Lake Washington. That’s the 520 bridge in the view.





What a great day for Strolling and Rolling…

Cheers, Gordon Snyder









