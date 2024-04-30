Sweep Away Hunger food drive at Shoreline City Hall
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Donation Locations:
- Shoreline City Hall, First Floor - 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
- Spartan Recreation Center – 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline WA 98155
In honor of the American Public Works Association (APWA) Public Works Week (May 19 - 25), the City is partnering with Hopelink, and the surrounding community, to hold a food drive with a mission to "Sweep Away Hunger.”.
Hopelink seeks to promote self-sufficiency for all members of our community by helping people create lasting change. By partnering with Hopelink, the City hopes to bring attention to Public Works and how it connects us all together. This food drive is focused on collecting non-perishable, non-expired food items.
If you would like to make a financial donation to Hopelink visit their website
0 comments:
Post a Comment