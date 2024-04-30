Sweep Away Hunger food drive at Shoreline City Hall

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Today marks the start of the City of Shoreline Public Works department “Sweep Away Hunger” Food Drive!Now until May 15, 2024.

Donation Locations:

In honor of the American Public Works Association (APWA) Public Works Week (May 19 - 25), the City is partnering with Hopelink, and the surrounding community, to hold a food drive with a mission to "Sweep Away Hunger.”.

Hopelink seeks to promote self-sufficiency for all members of our community by helping people create lasting change. By partnering with Hopelink, the City hopes to bring attention to Public Works and how it connects us all together. This food drive is focused on collecting non-perishable, non-expired food items.

If you would like to make a financial donation to Hopelink visit their website


Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  