LFP Salary Commission Public Hearing 5-6-2024 - Proposed Increases for Councilmembers’ Salaries









The Commission’s final determination is filed with the City Clerk. An increase in salary is effective on the next payday of City employees. A decrease in salary is effective for incumbent elected officials at the commencement of their next subsequent term of office.



The public hearing will be held during the Salary Commission’s May 6, 2024 meeting. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm, and the public hearing will commence thereafter. The public hearing will be held virtually and in person at the City Council Chambers. Instructions for how to participate in the virtual public hearing may be found on the



Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at



Matt McLean

City Clerk

April 25, 2024



Salary Commission's Preliminary Decision Document - April 25, 2024





MONDAY, MAY 6, 2024 – 7:00 P.M.The City of Lake Forest Park Salary Commission has been reviewing the compensation of the Mayor and City Councilmembers. The Salary Commission is proposing no change to the Mayor’s compensation or benefits. The Commission is proposing an increase to the Councilmembers’ salaries from $600 per month to $700 per month for the remainder of 2024, with another increase January 1, 2025 to $800 per month.