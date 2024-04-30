Volunteers of America breaks ground for a community service center in Lynnwood

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Volunteers of America Western Washington marked a significant milestone in its journey towards creating stronger, more connected communities in south Snohomish County. After years of dedicated efforts in fundraising and planning, the highly anticipated groundbreaking event for the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center took place on April 18, 2024.

The facility will sit adjacent to Trinity Lutheran Church on a site purchased and donated by local author, writer, and Trinity Lutheran member Rick Steves

In partnership with other organizations, like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County, it will become a hub of support for the local area including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, and surrounding neighborhoods.

With an estimated annual reach of over 20,000, the center will play a crucial role in filling a service gap by offering accessible health and human services, educational programs, adult activities, and event spaces for meetings, celebrations, and fellowship.

The event also launched the community campaign, which invites individuals and businesses alike to invest in the final stage of the project through donations, volunteering, and engagement to shape the services and experience the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center will have to offer.

Speakers at the event included Rick Steves and former Washington State Representative Ruth Kagi. 


