School district warns that a man known to Edmonds Police was seen near Brookside Elementary School

Saturday, May 18, 2024

The public information office of Shoreline Public School issued this notice:


Alexander Hardisty
Our Lake Forest Park Police Department partners notified us that Alexander Hardisty was seen across the street from Brookside Elementary School today, May 16, 2024 at 8:45am. 

Hardisty was not in touch with or in close proximity to any students, as far as we are aware.

Hardisty was the subject of news and social media attention in late 2023: Edmonds Police warn school community | Edmonds man caught lurking on school grounds

If any staff member, parent, or guardian sees someone they believe to be Hardisty at or near one of our schools, immediately call 911.

As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. Doors are typically locked, access is controlled at the majority of our school campuses, and all staff are trained to be on the lookout for strange behavior and to report people who should not be on campus.

Parents and guardians, if you are buzzed into a school for a meeting, early dismissal pickup, volunteering, or other purposes, please be aware of your surroundings and do not allow anyone else to follow you into the building.

Thank you for your support to keep our schools and students as safe as possible.


