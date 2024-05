School district warns that a man known to Edmonds Police was seen near Brookside Elementary School

The public information office of Shoreline Public School issued this notice:

Hardisty was not in touch with or in close proximity to any students, as far as we are aware.Hardisty was the subject of news and social media attention in late 2023: Edmonds Police warn school community As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. Doors are typically locked, access is controlled at the majority of our school campuses, and all staff are trained to be on the lookout for strange behavior and to report people who should not be on campus.Parents and guardians, if you are buzzed into a school for a meeting, early dismissal pickup, volunteering, or other purposes, please be aware of your surroundings and do not allow anyone else to follow you into the building.Thank you for your support to keep our schools and students as safe as possible.