Travels with Charlie: Let's respect our special places…
Saturday, May 18, 2024
By Gordon Snyder
Charlie and I headed to Pfingst Animal Acres park to wander around and get some sniffs in.
When we’re there, I always head down the path to the McAleer Creek viewing deck. It’s one of those special spots that lets you look and listen to the creek any time of year.
How’s the flow? the turbidity? any spawners? Just a great spot.
|Photo by Gordon Snyder
Come on? This is a wonderful unique place to drink a Cup O Joe. Along the creekside with no other distractions.
You just enjoyed this Special Place. And then just left…………..
This cup will be headed to Lake Washington.
The shaded area is McAleer watershed. McAleer creek connects Lake Ballinger to Lake Washington.
Please, Let’s respect our special places… so they stay special.
Please and Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
