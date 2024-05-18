Westbound NE 175th St lane restriction at night for signal pole foundation work

Saturday, May 18, 2024

175rh lane closure

As early as Monday, May 20, 2024 Sound Transit will perform nighttime lane restrictions on westbound NE 175th St between 3rd Ave NE and the northbound I-5 on- and off-ramp intersection.

These lane restrictions will be utilized for signal pole foundation work on the northeast corner of the northbound I-5 on- and off-ramp intersection. This work activity is performed at night due to the restricted hours for westbound lane closures of NE 175th St.

Closures: Monday, May 20, through Thursday, May 23, from 11pm to 5am the following mornings. The lanes will be closed during work hours and opened during non-work hours.

Residents should expect construction noise from equipment being operated at night such as a vac truck, an auger truck, a dump truck, a concrete truck, crew trucks, light plants, and various hand tools.

Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.


