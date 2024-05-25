Westbound NE 175th St lane restriction for signal pole foundation work
Saturday, May 25, 2024
As early as Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Sound Transit will continue performing nighttime lane restrictions on westbound NE 175th St. These lanes will be restricted for curb and sidewalk restoration on the northeast corner of the northbound I-5 on- and off-ramp intersection.
Crews perform this work at night due to the restricted hours for westbound lane closures of NE 175th St.
Tuesday, May 28, through Thursday, May 30, from 8pm. to 5am the following mornings.
- Lane restrictions of westbound NE 175th St from 3rd Ave NE to the northbound I-5 on- and off-ramp intersection (see map).
- The lane restrictions will occur during working hours and re-open during non-work hours.
- Residents should expect construction noise from equipment being operated at night such as an excavator, a concrete breaker, a haul truck, a concrete truck, a concrete vibrator, a concrete demo saw, crew trucks, light plants, and various hand tools.
- Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.
