Museum Historical Trivia Night fundraiser June 1, 2024 with silent and live auctions
Monday, May 20, 2024
Hosted at the Shoreline Masonic Lodge 753 N 185th St. Shoreline, WA 98133
Want to get ahead of the curve?
Want to get ahead of the curve?
The Exhibits will be open before the event from 4pm - 5pm where you can look for clues that will help you and your team during the evening!
Celebrate in style and Dress to represent your version of history!
Come in costume or come as you are.
Shoreline Historical Museum Fundraiser Webpage
Ticket Purchase Webpage
Come in costume or come as you are.
Shoreline Historical Museum Fundraiser Webpage
Ticket Purchase Webpage
0 comments:
Post a Comment