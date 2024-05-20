Museum Historical Trivia Night fundraiser June 1, 2024 with silent and live auctions

Monday, May 20, 2024

On Saturday June 1, 2024 from 5pm - 8pm the Shoreline Historical Museum will host our Museum Fundraiser including food, drinks, trivia and both silent and live auctions!

Hosted at the Shoreline Masonic Lodge 753 N 185th St. Shoreline, WA 98133

Want to get ahead of the curve?

The Exhibits will be open before the event from 4pm - 5pm where you can look for clues that will help you and your team during the evening!

Celebrate in style and Dress to represent your version of history!
Come in costume or come as you are.

Shoreline Historical Museum Fundraiser Webpage

Ticket Purchase Webpage


