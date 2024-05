Shoreline Library offers free Excel classes

Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155 offers three in person classes for Excel spreadsheets. All classes are free but there are just a few spaces left.





Monday, May 20, 10:30am-12pmDiscover Excel for work or home. Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet. Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.Please register, 1.kcls.org/ShorelineComputerClasses Monday, June 3, 10:30am-12pmGet more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts. Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.Please register, 1.kcls.org/ShorelineComputerClasses Monday, June 10, 10:30am-12pmPractice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables. Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.Please register, 1.kcls.org/ShorelineComputerClasses