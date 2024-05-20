Shoreline Library offers free Excel classes

Monday, May 20, 2024

Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155 offers three in person classes for Excel spreadsheets. All classes are free but there are just a few spaces left.

Microsoft Excel Level 1

Monday, May 20, 10:30am-12pm

Discover Excel for work or home. Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet. Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.

Please register, 1.kcls.org/ShorelineComputerClasses

Microsoft Excel Level 2

Monday, June 3, 10:30am-12pm

Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts. Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.

Please register, 1.kcls.org/ShorelineComputerClasses

Microsoft Excel Level 3

Monday, June 10, 10:30am-12pm

Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables. Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.

Please register, 1.kcls.org/ShorelineComputerClasses


