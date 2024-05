Hey Shoreline residents! Join us to celebrate raising the pride flag at city hall. This annual event is coordinated by the city’s Equity and Social Justice Program Coordinator. Hey Shoreline residents! Join us to celebrate raising the pride flag at city hall. This annual event is coordinated by the city’s Equity and Social Justice Program Coordinator.





The flag raising will be at 3:30pm on May 31, 2024. Refreshments provided.

Come and share your pride with us.