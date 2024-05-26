Community Event celebrates Summer Solstice with Labyrinths at Richmond Beach June 20, 2024
Sunday, May 26, 2024
|Photo courtesy Gathering Ground
Join a playful outdoor event celebrating the longest day of the year with an ancient practice to reflect and center.
Gathering Ground offers their fifth annual Summer Solstice Labyrinth Walk on Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 7pm - 9pm at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, 98177.
This family-friendly event features multiple labyrinths, a station for take-home labyrinth making, and a solstice bonfire. The event is open-house style: drop in when it works for you. Free to attend. Contributions welcomed.
Labyrinths are a simple reflection form that allows the walker to journey inward to their truth, then outward into the world. They are a powerful tool to process challenges and find intention, clarity, and joy.
This event is offered by Gathering Ground. Gathering Ground provides community for people of many beliefs – and on many journeys – to forge and share meaning, through observing earth holidays, sharing workshops, and growing together in relationship with the natural world.
This event is produced in partnership with the Western Washington Labyrinth Network.
For more information visit the event website or email GatherinGround.Seattle@gmail.com
