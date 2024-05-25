Memorial Day Weekend is challenging for travel but rich in events

Saturday, May 25, 2024

The WSDOT Paint Map shows major events, construction, and other happenings around the region.

We've got holiday weekend travel ahead with sporting events, concerts and festivals happening across Washington and the Puget Sound region. Plan ahead, be patient, pack snacks and give yourself some extra time to get where you're going.

And while most construction projects will be paused for the holiday weekend, we have several long-term work zones you’ll need to be ready for, so please slow down and use caution.

If you plan to be on Interstate 5, I-90, US 2 this weekend, expect congestion and more traffic than usual. State ferries also will be busier than normal. You can check our rider alerts to get the latest details.

Lastly, our real-time travel map is a great resource to see what traffic looks like before you leave home.


