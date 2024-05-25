Alexander Hardisty Trespassed from all Shoreline Public Schools

Alexander Hardisty Trespassed from all Shoreline Schools

Alexander Hardisty, twice arrested by Edmonds Police for following and touching little girls in ballet classes and a school, was released when Snohomish County prosecutors reduced the charges to misdemeanors and released him.





He has been seen around at least three Shoreline Schools - Brookside, Ridgecrest, and Kellogg.





As a result, he has been formally Trespassed from all Shoreline Schools. Schools and community have been advised to call 911 if he is seen.





A flyer with his photos has been posted in every school and the school community has been reminded not to let anyone come in the door with them when they are buzzed into a school.





Note that he looks very different in the two photos.







