Memorial Day programs in Edmonds

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Edmonds Cemetery

Members of the Edmonds Cemetery and Columbarium Board invite the public to attend the annual Memorial Day Observance at 11am Monday, May 27, 2024 at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery and Columbarium 820 15th St SW, Edmonds, WA 98020

This year's speaker is Greg Copeland, King 5 News anchor. 

He will be sharing the story of his grandfather, WWII Naval Officer, Rear Admiral Robert W. Copeland. Click HERE to view the story aired on King 5 News.

The Edmonds Memorial Cemetery was placed on the Washington State Register of Historic Places in 1972 and has 625 veterans interred. In honor of Memorial Day graves of all veterans will be marked with a white cross and a miniature US flag.

Edmonds Veterans Plaza
Edmonds Veterans Plaza

2024 Edmonds 
Memorial Day Program 1:30pm 
Monday May 27, 2024
Edmonds Veterans Plaza
250 Fifth Ave N, Edmonds WA 98020

Remarks: Michael Reagan

Gold Star Families Bench Dedication

Adjourn to American Legion Post 66, 117 6th Ave S, Edmonds WA 98020


