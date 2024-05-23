State tennis tournament this weekend with multiple players from Shorewood

Shorewood junior Rylie Gettman
Photo by Kristi Lin

HeraldNet sports writers are predicting a state win for Shorewood tennis  player Rylie Gettmann.

HeraldNet sports writer Nick Patterson posted this:

"Gettmann, a junior, is undefeated this season, having cruised to the Class 3A District 1 singles championship without dropping a set. She placed fourth in singles at the Class 3A state tournament last year, and two of the three players who finished ahead of her were seniors."
Gettmann was a standout on a standout team. Here's a previous HeraldNet feature on the team.

The Class 3A tournament is at the Vancouver Tennis Center. The first matches include:
  • Boys Singles
    • Shorewood junior JD Drake
      Photo by Arnie Moreno
      JD Drake, junior, Shorewood, vs. Solomon Smith (Auburn)
  • Boys Doubles
    • Xander Gordon, sophomore, and Peter Kosten, junior, Shorewood, vs. Oaksmith-Bishop (Seattle Prep.) or E Coovert-H. Vincente (Gig Harbor)
    • Eli Sheffield, sophomore, and Riley Boyd, sophomore, Shorewood, vs. J. Acey-P. Faria (Lincoln)
  • Girls Singles
    • Rylie Gettmann, junior, Shorewood (2023 3A state singles fourth place, 2022 3A state singles eighth place), vs. Lillian Stukovsky (Roosevelt) or Sienna Moore (Capital)
    • Emily Lin, senior, Shorewood (2023 3A state singles seventh place), vs. Izzy Wallin (Bainbridge)
  • Girls Doubles
    • Mari Brittle, junior, and Alex Mignogna, junior, Shorewood, vs. B. DeSantis-L. Frost (Mountain View)
    • Emila Garibay Romero, senior, and Emma Okamura, senior, Shorewood, vs. Loop-Thomas (Lakeside)

