State tennis tournament this weekend with multiple players from Shorewood
Thursday, May 23, 2024
|Shorewood junior Rylie Gettman
Photo by Kristi Lin
HeraldNet sports writer Nick Patterson posted this:
"Gettmann, a junior, is undefeated this season, having cruised to the Class 3A District 1 singles championship without dropping a set. She placed fourth in singles at the Class 3A state tournament last year, and two of the three players who finished ahead of her were seniors."Gettmann was a standout on a standout team. Here's a previous HeraldNet feature on the team.
The Class 3A tournament is at the Vancouver Tennis Center. The first matches include:
- Boys Singles
JD Drake, junior, Shorewood, vs. Solomon Smith (Auburn)
Shorewood junior JD Drake
Photo by Arnie Moreno
- Boys Doubles
- Xander Gordon, sophomore, and Peter Kosten, junior, Shorewood, vs. Oaksmith-Bishop (Seattle Prep.) or E Coovert-H. Vincente (Gig Harbor)
- Eli Sheffield, sophomore, and Riley Boyd, sophomore, Shorewood, vs. J. Acey-P. Faria (Lincoln)
- Girls Singles
- Rylie Gettmann, junior, Shorewood (2023 3A state singles fourth place, 2022 3A state singles eighth place), vs. Lillian Stukovsky (Roosevelt) or Sienna Moore (Capital)
- Emily Lin, senior, Shorewood (2023 3A state singles seventh place), vs. Izzy Wallin (Bainbridge)
- Girls Doubles
- Mari Brittle, junior, and Alex Mignogna, junior, Shorewood, vs. B. DeSantis-L. Frost (Mountain View)
- Emila Garibay Romero, senior, and Emma Okamura, senior, Shorewood, vs. Loop-Thomas (Lakeside)
