Haller Lake multi-generational home receives free wheelchair ramp on Mother’s Day weekend

This Mother’s Day weekend, one family received an incredibly special gift - a wheelchair ramp and walkway; designed, built, and installed at no-cost by Irons Brothers Construction, Shoreline’s local design-build firm celebrating it is 25th year in business.

Rampathon volunteers

Enlisting more than a dozen volunteers, including employees of Irons Brothers Construction, friends, family, and colleagues, this team worked all day until the ramp was complete for the Fairbanks family of Haller Lake.



A family affair, Joseph & Melissa Irons, local Shoreline residents themselves, engage not only their skilled employees in building the ramp, but they also encourage family members to participate.





“It’s not just a gift we are giving, we gain so much in building for others too.” Melissa Irons recounts her experience in building ramps over the years. "Some of our current and past volunteers include local high school students from Shorewood and Shorecrest, and several other volunteers attend annually to help with these projects. “Helping local neighbors regain freedom through Rampathon is truly amazing to be a part of!” Melissa shares proudly.

This was the existing entrance to the home

In April, Joseph and his team began designing, planning, and coordinating the Fairbanks family's new barrier-free entry.





“Building a new ramp and/or walkway during a one-day philanthropic project takes time and preparation to ensure a smooth build. When building an accessible ramp we must consider the user, the type of assistive device being used (wheelchair, powerchair, walker), the other home occupants, visitors, and caregivers, and of course safety.

"From procuring materials, labor, and equipment, to set-up and clean-up, even with several years of experience, each project has its own unique challenges. Our team of volunteers thrive at being creative and working together to create solutions each year to help families during Rampathon,” shared Joseph.





Volunteers had to break up and remove the existing walkway

On May 11, 2024, a dozen volunteers gathered to excavate, dig, and remove the existing unsafe paver and multi-level concrete walkway. They framed, formed, and poured a new, safe, and accessible, barrier-free entry and walkway with concrete.

Pouring concrete for the new ramp





By eliminating the current step down to the entry door and installing a graded concrete broom-finish walkway, the Fairbanks family and their guests will be able to easily navigate in and out of their home.



This year’s ramp recipient, Mr. Fairbanks is a 90-year-old disabled Veteran who uses a walker or a wheelchair. He is suffering from Prostate cancer and has heart disease and a cognitive disorder.





His daughter, who is also in a wheelchair, has multiple conditions limiting her abilities, including Traumatic Brain Injury. With the current entrance and multiple levels to access the home, his daughter cannot live with him. Having a wheelchair ramp will allow her to move into the home and have an accessible place to live.





Smoothing the concrete

The Fairbanks' new ramp was built by removing two portions of the uneven walkway and one stair at the entry. Without stairs to maneuver, his daughter Bean will have safe access and newfound independence. This project was constructed out of easy to maintain and eye-pleasing concrete materials.



Irons Brothers Construction maintains the highest commitment to philanthropy and giving back to our local communities where we live and work. At the end of the day, the reward is when the Fairbanks family safely use their walkway and ramp to be outdoors.





The new ramp is ready for use

Since 1993, Master Builders members have contributed more than 500+ ramps to members of our King and Snohomish County communities. Thanks to the Master Builders Association and the generous donors listed below, this ramp was built at no cost to the recipient.





We believe our neighbors in need deserve the same freedoms we have. Wheelchair access ramps are their link to our beautiful community we all share.





Special recognition to donors for the 2024 ramp include:

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. for volunteer labor, tools, and materials

Green Latrine for their sani-can donation

Junkzilla for hauling away the debris Learn more about Rampathon here



Irons Brothers Construction is celebrating 25 years of business in 2024 with their Design + Build Center. With two decades of involvement with Rampathon, as well as other philanthropic events sponsored by the Master Builders Association, Irons Brothers Construction is a prime example of generous builders giving back to the neighborhoods they serve.





They specialize in universal design, aging in place remodeling, and the highest construction practices.





Company owners, Joseph & Melissa Irons, and their team, have their Certified Aging in Place Specialist designations (CAPS) thru the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Certified Living in Place Professional certifications (CLIPP) thru the Living in Place Institute. In each remodel they incorporate these principles when possible.



Photos courtesy of: Irons Brothers Construction





