Lynnwood Link enters training and testing phase this week

Dead car tows: Dead car tows involve crews towing a single light rail car along the tracks at walking speed to test clearances around the trains when they begin running. Nearby residents and businesses may have seen light rail vehicles on the tracks moving slowly along as crews verify clearances.





Rider information and alert systems testing: Crews need to test systems like fire alarms, track intrusion detection, rider information, and more before the system opens. Nearby residents and businesses should expect to hear these systems being tested prior to the light rail line opening for service.



Sign up for alerts to stay up-to-date on construction. Residents who will be living near an active light rail station can find out more information on what to expect for operational noise here . Learn more about the Lynnwood Link Extension here

Those activities have included:: Rail grinding is a routine preventative maintenance activity that prolongs the lifespan of light rail tracks. Crews grind away the top layer of material from the rail. The work generally occurs when rail is installed and then repeated every 2-3 years. Nearby residents and businesses may have heard increased noise and seen localized sparks as a result of this work.