June author events at Third Place Books

(206) 366-3333

June 2024 EVENTS









Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details. For free events, RSVP is strongly encouraged.







(

★

) – denotes ticketed event



(

⁂

) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers







Tuesday, June 4 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Rachel Lynn Solomon with Rachel Griffin



Past Present Future



Wednesday, June 5 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Django Wexler and Erin M. Evans



How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying and Relics of Ruin







★

Thursday, June 6 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Timothy Egan



Paperback release!



A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan's Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them



★

Monday, June 10 at 6-8:30pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



SIGNING LINE ONLY! Chris Colfer



Roswell Johnson Saves the World!







Wednesday, June 12 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Robin Sloan



Moonbound: A Novel







Thursday, June 13 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Leif Enger



I Cheerfully Refuse







Monday, June 17 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST (Virtual)



Best Literary Translations 2024 reading



With Noh Anothai, Kọ́lá Túbọ̀sún, Sherod Santos, Edith Adams, and Jeanine Legato



★

Thursday, June 20 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Lindsay Ellis



Apostles of Mercy: A Novel







⁂

Sunday, June 23 at 2pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Storytime with Suma Subramaniam and Vikram Madan



My Name Is Long as a River (illustrated by Tara Anand) and Zooni Tales: A Friend Till the End







Tuesday, June 25 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Christina Dodd with Jayne Ann Krentz



A Daughter of Fair Verona







Wednesday, June 26 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Leslie Stephens with Jackie Varriano



You're Safe Here







Thursday, June 27 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Carrie Van Dyck

