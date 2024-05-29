Richmond Beach Garden Tour

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Photo courtesy Richmond Beach Garden Tour

Mark your calendar for the Richmond Beach Garden Tour on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 11am to 4pm.     
This year we have nine gardens on the tour with something for everyone. Six of the gardens are new to the tour this year and three are returning favorites. 
 
One garden has a collection of over 275 dwarf conifers and maples, mostly in containers. Another garden is a great example of what you can do in a small space. Each one is unique and beautiful.

The tour is free and coordinated by volunteers from the Richmond Beach Community Association

Posters are in businesses in many locations in Richmond Beach and Shoreline. Use the QR code on the poster for an interactive map. Paper maps available at the Richmond Beach LIbrary, Vault 177/ Spin Alley, Beach House Greetings and Sky Nursery.

And, finally, information is posted on the RBCA website


Posted by DKH at 3:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  