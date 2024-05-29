Photo courtesy Richmond Beach Garden Tour

Mark your calendar for the Richmond Beach Garden Tour on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 11am to 4pm.

This year we have nine gardens on the tour with something for everyone. Six of the gardens are new to the tour this year and three are returning favorites.

One garden has a collection of over 275 dwarf conifers and maples, mostly in containers. Another garden is a great example of what you can do in a small space. Each one is unique and beautiful.





The tour is free and coordinated by volunteers from the Richmond Beach Community Association





Posters are in businesses in many locations in Richmond Beach and Shoreline. Use the QR code on the poster for an interactive map. Paper maps available at the Richmond Beach LIbrary, Vault 177/ Spin Alley, Beach House Greetings and Sky Nursery.





And, finally, information is posted on the RBCA website







