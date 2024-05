Story and photos by Gordon Snyder





During our walk on this fantastic Spring day, I noticed some of our wandering areas caught Charlie's sniff attention.







He’d make an abrupt U-Turn to investigate. He’d make an abrupt U-Turn to investigate.

While watching him take inventory, i knelt down to get a view from his perspective.







It’s an explosion of Spring in miniature all around him. It’s an explosion of Spring in miniature all around him.

Next sniff stop...







Green is unfolding at his eye level. Green is unfolding at his eye level.







Ferns at bottom of a bank. Ferns at bottom of a bank.







Bumped these beauties with his nose. Bumped these beauties with his nose.







Heading back gives another tiny final view. Heading back gives another tiny final view.







Thanks Charlie. I enjoyed walking and photoing from a Dog’s point of view… Thanks Charlie. I enjoyed walking and photoing from a Dog’s point of view…





Get outside for a walk when you can and take a few moments for some ground level views.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder