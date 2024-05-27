Shoreline Farmers Market opens June 1, 2024 at 192nd Park n Ride lot

Shoreline Farmers Market

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The The Shoreline Farmers Market (SFM) has been a cornerstone of our community for twelve seasons, connecting neighbors, supporting local farmers and businesses, and providing access to fresh, nutritious food for all.









The Shoreline Farmers Market, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery) begins Season 13 on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 10am - 2pm and continues every Saturday through October 5th.We are Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more.We look forward to welcoming back familiar friends of the market, as well as getting to know new neighbors! ALL are welcome (including our leashed & well mannered, four legged family members), this is your marketSFM has also partnered with local leaders for their second annual PRIDE celebration on June 15th.