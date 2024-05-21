Shoreline Biking and Walking Advocacy Workshop May 28, 2024

At the event, we'll let people know about some current and upcoming transportation-related projects and opportunities to speak up at the City Council and other venues, and then give some actionable tips for crafting and delivering public comments, writing letters to electeds, etc.This event will be hosted by the Tool Library's brand new volunteer-led Bike Shack and led by Katie Lorah and Jonathan Garner, two Shoreline residents with professional and volunteer experience in bike and pedestrian advocacy, urban planning, community organizing, and Shoreline city government.