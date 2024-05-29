What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline?
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Destination Shoreline
Whether you're looking to add to your tool collection, enjoy a scenic walk with neighbors, shop for fresh produce, or test your historical trivia knowledge, Shoreline has something for everyone this week. Add these events to your calendar:
Shoreline Tool Library - Spring Tool Sale
Saturday, June 1, 2024
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
We have thousands of extra tools, and we're selling them all! Categories of tools available include power tools, landscaping, hand tools, electrical, painting, plumbing, kitchen, building materials, and so much more! We will take ANY offer. All proceeds support the Seattle REconomy community and our tool libraries in NE Seattle and Shoreline.
Source
Shoreline City Walk - Interurban Trail and Echo Lake Neighborhood Walk - Free
Saturday, June 1, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Echo Lake Elementary School 19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Interurban Trail and Echo Lake Neighborhood Walk. Explore the northern section of the Interurban Trail, including Echo Lake and the Densmore Pathway. Walk is approximately 3 miles. Rated moderate. Meet on N 195th Street next to Echo Lake School.
Walk is approximately: 3 miles / 1.5 hours
Walk Rating: Moderate (some hills)
Meet at: Echo Lake Elementary School, 19345 Wallingford Ave N., Park on street and meet on N 195th next to the school.
Walk Leader: Dan
Source
Opening Day! - Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, June 1, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride 18821 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).
Source
Shoreline Historical Museum - Historical Trivia Night
Saturday, June 1, 2024
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline Masonic Lodge 753 N 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
Come to our Historical Trivia Night for food and shoreline area trivia to support the museum. Tickets are $50 dollars which includes food, drink, and trivia fun! Dress up to represent your version of history- come in a costume or come as you are. We are so grateful for this community and appreciate every donation. We hope to see you there!
Source
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com
