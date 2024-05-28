In the Garden Now: Wine and Roses Weigela

Wine and Roses Weigela

Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland





Plants typically bloom in May and June and may repeat summer into fall. 'Wine and Roses' adds rich color throughout the growing season!



For even more bloom power consider Weigela 'Sonic Bloom' which is supposed to have become available Spring 2024. 'Sonic Bloom' is supposed to produce more flowers over a longer period of time than other varieties. We'll see how this new variety does!







Weigela puts on a spectacular display of flowers in late spring. Hot pink funnel shaped flowers appear in clusters or singly on branches from the previous growing season. The bronzy purple foliage of this variety is very attractive when set against the green foliage of other garden plants. More sun produces a darker purple foliage and more flowers while shade typically makes for a bronze leaf color and fewer flowers.To keep plants under control size wise and flower production up cut back branches that have bloomed after blossoms are finished. New growth will provide a good crop of flowers the following spring since weigela blooms on last year's wood.