Progress at Suni's

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Suni's Express photo by Cindy L. Hadden

The very popular Suni's restaurant in the North City business district was destroyed in an arson fire in January of 2023. (See article)

Suni's is a local icon, owned and operated by the same family for 45 years. Known for its good food and friendly staff, many customers know the owner, Chris Krykos, personally, both as a business owner and a neighbor.

Close up from photo by
Cindy L. Hadden
Chris swore that he would rebuild at the original site. 

In the meantime, he leased a space across the street in the former Nail Code location at 1504 NE 179th - next to Golden Bow Gifts and Flowers, and began construction on Suni's Express.

It will serve everything but burgers - the space is too small for a grill.

Customers go by and check on it and send in photos when there is a change (thank you readers!).

The sign on the door is notice of application for a liquor license.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 2:26 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  