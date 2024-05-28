Progress at Suni's

Suni's Express photo by Cindy L. Hadden

The very popular Suni's restaurant in the North City business district was destroyed in an arson fire in January of 2023. ( See article





Suni's is a local icon, owned and operated by the same family for 45 years. Known for its good food and friendly staff, many customers know the owner, Chris Krykos, personally, both as a business owner and a neighbor.





Chris swore that he would rebuild at the original site.





In the meantime, he leased a space across the street in the former Nail Code location at 1504 NE 179th - next to Golden Bow Gifts and Flowers, and began construction on Suni's Express.





It will serve everything but burgers - the space is too small for a grill.





Customers go by and check on it and send in photos when there is a change (thank you readers!).





The sign on the door is notice of application for a liquor license.





--Diane Hettrick








