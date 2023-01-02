Suni's Restaurant in North City destroyed by arson fire

The walls and roof are standing but the interior looks destroyed

Photo by Mike Remarcke Shoreline Fire was dispatched just after 5am Monday morning, January 2, 2023 to reports of visible flames at Suni's Pizza in the 17700 blocks of 15th Ave NE in the North City Business District.





The interior is charred

Photo by Mike Remarcke Upon arrival the initial crew encountered heavy fire spread in the attic of the building. They aggressively attacked the fire, but due to the fire growth prior to their arrival they had to operate defensively. The ladder truck was used to allow the Firefighters to flow water directly on the fire from above and in a safer manner.





Fire vehicles filled the street

Photo by Arabella resident Shoreline Fire vehicles filled the street. At least three trucks had hoses on the fire, while aid cars stood by.



After they could examine the scene, Fire investigators quickly determined that the fire was arson and put up notices around the site. A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information.





$10,000 reward

Photo by Patricia Hale If anyone knows or saw something they can call: 1-800-55-ARSON.



If anyone knows or saw something they can call: 1-800-55-ARSON.

Suni's is a local icon, owned and operated by the same family for 45 years. Known for its good food and friendly staff, many customers know the owner, Chris, personally, both as a business owner and a neighbor.





After 45 years, residents feel a personal connection to Suni's

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Suni's is normally open 7 days a week, but at the end of November, they announced they would close on Mondays (only) during December because of staffing issues.



Shoreline Caring has set up a GoFundMe page to help owner Chris and his staff as they grapple with the devastation.



The GoFundMe link is here.



Suni's is normally open 7 days a week, but at the end of November, they announced they would close on Mondays (only) during December because of staffing issues.

Shoreline Caring has set up a GoFundMe page to help owner Chris and his staff as they grapple with the devastation.

Story updated 6:17pm















Unfortunately, one of our Firefighters sustained a knee injury requiring an evaluation at the hospital.