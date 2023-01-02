Suni's Restaurant in North City destroyed by arson fire
Monday, January 2, 2023
|The walls and roof are standing but the interior looks destroyed
Photo by Mike Remarcke
|The interior is charred
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Unfortunately, one of our Firefighters sustained a knee injury requiring an evaluation at the hospital.
|Fire vehicles filled the street
Photo by Arabella resident
After they could examine the scene, Fire investigators quickly determined that the fire was arson and put up notices around the site. A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information.
|$10,000 reward
Photo by Patricia Hale
Suni's is a local icon, owned and operated by the same family for 45 years. Known for its good food and friendly staff, many customers know the owner, Chris, personally, both as a business owner and a neighbor.
|After 45 years, residents feel a personal connection to Suni's
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Suni's is normally open 7 days a week, but at the end of November, they announced they would close on Mondays (only) during December because of staffing issues.
Shoreline Caring has set up a GoFundMe page to help owner Chris and his staff as they grapple with the devastation.
The GoFundMe link is here.
Story updated 6:17pm
Saddened by this news. The best milk shakes and burgers in the area.
