Residential fire near Shoreline Library

Friday, January 27, 2023

Fire on NE 175th. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Just before 1am on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Shoreline Fire responded to a Residential Structure Fire in the 200 block of NE 175th St, near the Shoreline Library.

The first unit arrived within four minutes but the house was already fully involved.

Medics took two adults with non-life threatening burns to Harborview. The rest of the family escaped without injury. 

Unfortunately, the family dog did not make it out of the house and was found deceased.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



